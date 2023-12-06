Brisk and Cold Overnight and Thursday

Surprise Squad
By Janna Brown
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Festive flurries and snow showers have been around most of the day with little to no accumulations reported outside of the Berkshires, who have mostly seen around a half inch or so.

A northwesterly breeze kicks in this evening behind this passing upper-level disturbance, which will help to gradually clear skies and usher in colder air. Temperatures fall into the low 20s tonight with a lighter breeze after midnight, but wind chills still manage to get into the teens and some single digits for the hill towns!

A very winter-like day on tap again Thursday with cold, brisk conditions in the morning, then below normal highs in the 30s for the afternoon. Lots of cloud cover again, but more breaks of sun are also expected. Light northwesterly breezes will continue throughout the day.

Fair skies and quite cold again Thursday night with lows back to the upper teens and low 20s Friday morning. Breezes shift to the southwest thanks to surface high pressure moving offshore, which with a building upper-level ridge of high pressure, will rebound temperatures back to normal in the afternoon. A milder trend continues into the weekend with highs around 50 Saturday.

Our next storm is on the way for Sunday and Monday and will feature a decent chance at heavy rain, gusty wind and even some back-end snowflakes for western Mass. Strong low pressure will move from the southern Plains to New York state, bringing a strong cold front into our area sometime overnight Sunday into Monday morning. A soaking, heavy rain is possible along with a rumble of thunder. Wind gusts may approach 30-40+mph out of the South Sunday night, then gusty northwesterly breezes will come in behind the front. There’s still uncertainty on the timing of the front and position of the low. Some back-end snow is possible depending on the track.

Chilly, but seasonable and quiet weather resumes next week.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

