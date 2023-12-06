Eversource unveils new technology to help restore power faster

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Eversource showed off new technology on Wednesday that can help restore power quicker when an outage strikes in western Massachusetts. It’s an innovative piece of equipment that can come in handy, especially during severe weather conditions in the winter or even intense heat waves in the summer.

When your powers goes out, it could take crews hours, days, or even longer to fix the problem, especially when that problem involves replacing a pole. However, a new technology from Eversource is making its way to western Massachusetts for the first time and it’s promising to cut down repair times by half or even more.

“Basically, the resources get rolled in. We know what size pole we need and all of that, but we have to get all those resources going, so if we have this in the meantime going directly to the site, this can be set up in less than 10 minutes, the mast itself. Then, it’s a matter of getting the wires on to that mast, getting them up in the air, and then being able to restore it to our customers, so we can actually take hours off from the amount of outage time depending on the situation,” said Ryan Kulbacki with Eversource.

The way it works is in the name: the ‘rapid pole.’ It’s a temporary solution that allows crews to restore power to consumers in a rapid manner. By having a pole that’s attached to a single axel tactical trailer, it’s capable of going 48 feet up in the air and carrying 3,000 pounds to hold deployed cables. The pole, which is battery-operated, then gets connected to a truck, where it can feed power back into the system. It can allow power to be turned back on in just minutes, but it is temporary and is aimed at bringing power back to consumers as crews wait for permanent poles to arrive on scene.

“So, with having the wires back in and everything energized, it’ll be probably an hour or even a little bit less from the time it gets delivered to the site, whereas setting a pole might take up to two to three hours,” Kulbacki added.

Eversource told us that this creates a safer environment for consumers in impacted areas and workers, especially during winter storms.

“So, basically, the two primary functions of this unit are public safety and outage restoration,” said Tim McHugh with Eversource. “Winter storm, the pole gets swiped out, you know. Now, first responders can put this out there, our customers will be looking out their windows, hopefully with their lights on, and you know, a pole hasn’t arrived yet and no one has picked up a shovel.”

The ‘rapid pole’ was first launched in New Hampshire, but it is now available to be used in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

