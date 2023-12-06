Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Family holds vigil remembering victim killed in Albemarle Street shooting in Springfield

The city of Springfield has now marked its 31st homicide of the year. The latest victim died from gunshot injuries on Monday night.
By Daniel Santiago, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Springfield has now marked its 31st homicide of the year. The latest victim died from gunshot injuries on Monday night.

On Tuesday night, his family is hosting a vigil, where it all happened.

Family and friends of the victim showed up on Tuesday night with candles. One of the sisters told us the that the main thing the family is feeling right now is confusion.

“My brother was a homebody,” said Natasha Frazier. “My brother didn’t play any streets. He was always home cooking. I don’t understand. He is not that type of person.”

Natasha Fraizer, spoke about her brother and she told Western Mass News, is the person who died after being shot in Springfield Monday evening.

Investigators have not publicly released the name of the victim who was found when Springfield Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Albemarle Street.

On Tuesday, Fraizer and other family members and friends of the victim gathered to remember him, lighting up candles and mourning together.

Fraizer told Western Mass News that it is up to her to now plan a funeral.

“My mom is not living, so I am his mom,” expressed Frazier. “I am the next of kin. I have to do what I have to do to protect my baby and I have to make sure we get that.”

The death of Fraizer’s brother brings the record number of homicides in Springfield this year to 31.

This is personal for Springfield City Councilor Malo Brown as well and he told us this latest victim is a family member as well. He said the person responsible must be held accountable.

“I want to make sure that the individuals who did this crime are brought to justice,” added Councilor Brown. “And just like our mayor, I want to make sure that these judges do not allow this individual to step back on these streets. I’ve had too many family members who have succumbed to gun violence, and they were good people.”

The Springfield Police Department and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office are now investigating.

They will share the identity of the victim when all family members are notified.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after an unidentified body was found in Van Horn park pond on...
Investigation underway after body recovered from Van Horn Park in Springfield
Officials have arrested two men for possessing a large-scale of firearms and narcotics.
Police: 2 Longmeadow men arrested after police seize over 50 firearms, narcotics
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
A murder investigation is underway in Springfield. The victim is a man who was found shot last...
Man dead following shooting on Abemarle Street in Springfield
A close friend of an East Longmeadow woman critically injured in a hit-and-run crash last...
Childhood friend creates GoFundMe for East Longmeadow woman injured in hit-and-run

Latest News

Antonio Fusco and Franco Fusco
Longmeadow brothers in court after local, federal agencies seize large-scale of guns, drugs
Light snow showers or flurries possible late overnight and Wednesday morning across southern...
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
Town by town is taking you to Ludlow, Monson and East Longmeadow.
Town by Town: Ludlow eSport lab opening, R.A.D self-defense class, Liberty Bank ribbon cutting
Drew is currently battling a rare life-threatening illness and now, members of the community...
Family asking for holiday letters for Easthampton boy battling rare, life-threatening illness