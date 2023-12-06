Family holds vigil remembering victim killed in Albemarle Street shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Springfield has now marked its 31st homicide of the year. The latest victim died from gunshot injuries on Monday night.

On Tuesday night, his family is hosting a vigil, where it all happened.

Family and friends of the victim showed up on Tuesday night with candles. One of the sisters told us the that the main thing the family is feeling right now is confusion.

“My brother was a homebody,” said Natasha Frazier. “My brother didn’t play any streets. He was always home cooking. I don’t understand. He is not that type of person.”

Natasha Fraizer, spoke about her brother and she told Western Mass News, is the person who died after being shot in Springfield Monday evening.

Investigators have not publicly released the name of the victim who was found when Springfield Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Albemarle Street.

On Tuesday, Fraizer and other family members and friends of the victim gathered to remember him, lighting up candles and mourning together.

Fraizer told Western Mass News that it is up to her to now plan a funeral.

“My mom is not living, so I am his mom,” expressed Frazier. “I am the next of kin. I have to do what I have to do to protect my baby and I have to make sure we get that.”

The death of Fraizer’s brother brings the record number of homicides in Springfield this year to 31.

This is personal for Springfield City Councilor Malo Brown as well and he told us this latest victim is a family member as well. He said the person responsible must be held accountable.

“I want to make sure that the individuals who did this crime are brought to justice,” added Councilor Brown. “And just like our mayor, I want to make sure that these judges do not allow this individual to step back on these streets. I’ve had too many family members who have succumbed to gun violence, and they were good people.”

The Springfield Police Department and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office are now investigating.

They will share the identity of the victim when all family members are notified.

