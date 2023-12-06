Gun seized, 3 teens arrested following Springfield traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police arrested three juveniles near the intersection of State Street and MGM Way on Tuesday.

Around 8:15 p.m., detectives received information that a 17-year-old was in possession of a loaded firearm. That juvenile was later found in a car with four other people.

When officers conducted a traffic stop, detectives reportedly found a gun inside the car and placed the 17-year-old under arrest. The gun had been reported stolen out of East Hartford, CT.

Two other teenagers were arrested, including the the driver, who did not have a license, and another 17-year-old with ammunition inside his sweatshirt.

Due to their ages, the suspect’s names and specific charges will not be released.

