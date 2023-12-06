Surprise Squad
Gun seized, 3 teens arrested following Springfield traffic stop

Springfield Police arrested three juveniles near the intersection of State Street and MGM Way...
Springfield Police arrested three juveniles near the intersection of State Street and MGM Way on Tuesday.(Springfield Police)
By Morgan Briggs and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police arrested three juveniles near the intersection of State Street and MGM Way on Tuesday.

Around 8:15 p.m., detectives received information that a 17-year-old was in possession of a loaded firearm. That juvenile was later found in a car with four other people.

When officers conducted a traffic stop, detectives reportedly found a gun inside the car and placed the 17-year-old under arrest. The gun had been reported stolen out of East Hartford, CT.

Two other teenagers were arrested, including the the driver, who did not have a license, and another 17-year-old with ammunition inside his sweatshirt.

Due to their ages, the suspect’s names and specific charges will not be released.

