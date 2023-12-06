Holyoke residents speak out after proposed safety public plan voted down

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning more details as the city council did not pass “Ezekiel’s Plan” on Tuesday night. Putting a halt to the mayor’s effort to address gun violence following the tragic death of a newborn baby named Ezekiel in October.

Mayor Garcia’s feelings of frustration don’t stay in his office, they’re trickling down into the city he leads.

“Ever since that shooting that happened on Maple Street, I do believe that there should be some patrols,” said Emily Davila of Holyoke.

On Wednesday, residents voiced their safety concerns to Western Mass News just hours after city council voted down a new plan created by the mayor to add new law enforcement initiatives to the streets of the paper city.

Mayor Joshua Garcia echoed Holyoke resident Emily Davila’s calls for more to be done following an October shooting that sent a stray bullet into a PVTA bus hitting a pregnant woman, her baby later dying. His name, Ezekiel, who Garcia honored with the title of his action plan.

“I think that the fact remains that the citizens of Holyoke, they are demanding a better, proactive approach to public safety,” explained Mayor Garcia.

The million-dollar Ezekiel’s Plan pushed for more funding for new officers, a bike and foot patrol, and a city-wide surveillance system.

Something 40-year-long Holyoke resident Jorge Torres approves of…

“When you have more patrols on foot, walking around the bad areas, not saying that every area is bad,” noted Torres. “They know which areas are bad around here, so they should have patrols walking around those areas and surveillance in those areas.”

But that plan was knocked down by city council Tuesday night.

“I will say, honestly, though, down deep, I do not see how this is going to change the criminal conduct these types of criminal shooters on Maple Street that did this,” added City Councilor Kevin Jourdain. “This is something simply we cannot afford on a whole bunch of levels. We already have a $2 to $3-million structural budget deficit. If we were to approve this later tonight, dollar for dollar, this is going to get added to taxes.”

When it comes to finding the cash to fund this Mayor Garcia thinks otherwise.

“There were a lot of good things in that plan, we can afford it,” said Mayor Garcia. “And this rhetoric about not being sustainable is fear-tactics.”

Mayor Garcia also told us that even with his plan not in place, his focus will continue to be public safety for the residents of his city.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.