Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Holyoke residents speak out after proposed safety public plan voted down

We’re learning more details as the city council did not pass “Ezekiel’s Plan” on Tuesday...
We’re learning more details as the city council did not pass “Ezekiel’s Plan” on Tuesday night. Putting a halt to the mayor’s effort to address gun violence following the tragic death of a newborn baby named Ezekiel in October.(Western Mass News)
By Wesley Days, Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning more details as the city council did not pass “Ezekiel’s Plan” on Tuesday night. Putting a halt to the mayor’s effort to address gun violence following the tragic death of a newborn baby named Ezekiel in October.

Mayor Garcia’s feelings of frustration don’t stay in his office, they’re trickling down into the city he leads.

“Ever since that shooting that happened on Maple Street, I do believe that there should be some patrols,” said Emily Davila of Holyoke.

On Wednesday, residents voiced their safety concerns to Western Mass News just hours after city council voted down a new plan created by the mayor to add new law enforcement initiatives to the streets of the paper city.

Mayor Joshua Garcia echoed Holyoke resident Emily Davila’s calls for more to be done following an October shooting that sent a stray bullet into a PVTA bus hitting a pregnant woman, her baby later dying. His name, Ezekiel, who Garcia honored with the title of his action plan.

“I think that the fact remains that the citizens of Holyoke, they are demanding a better, proactive approach to public safety,” explained Mayor Garcia.

The million-dollar Ezekiel’s Plan pushed for more funding for new officers, a bike and foot patrol, and a city-wide surveillance system.

Something 40-year-long Holyoke resident Jorge Torres approves of…

“When you have more patrols on foot, walking around the bad areas, not saying that every area is bad,” noted Torres. “They know which areas are bad around here, so they should have patrols walking around those areas and surveillance in those areas.”

But that plan was knocked down by city council Tuesday night.

“I will say, honestly, though, down deep, I do not see how this is going to change the criminal conduct these types of criminal shooters on Maple Street that did this,” added City Councilor Kevin Jourdain. “This is something simply we cannot afford on a whole bunch of levels. We already have a $2 to $3-million structural budget deficit. If we were to approve this later tonight, dollar for dollar, this is going to get added to taxes.”

When it comes to finding the cash to fund this Mayor Garcia thinks otherwise.

“There were a lot of good things in that plan, we can afford it,” said Mayor Garcia. “And this rhetoric about not being sustainable is fear-tactics.”

Mayor Garcia also told us that even with his plan not in place, his focus will continue to be public safety for the residents of his city.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials have arrested two men for possessing a large-scale of firearms and narcotics.
Police: 2 Longmeadow men arrested after police seize over 50 firearms, narcotics
Officials have provided new details into an investigation at Chicopee High School.
Police conduct investigation after fight breaks out at Chicopee High School
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
A murder investigation is underway in Springfield. The victim is a man who was found shot last...
Man dead following shooting on Abemarle Street in Springfield
Two brothers from Longmeadow faced different outcomes in Springfield District Court on Tuesday...
Longmeadow brothers in court after local, federal agencies seize large-scale of guns, drugs

Latest News

Cold again Thursday, then turning milder Friday and this weekend ahead of our next storm.
Janna's Thursday Forecast
There’s a special request made by a 12-year-old survivor of a murder-suicide four months ago...
Local businesses help 12-year-old Berkshire Avenue shooting survivor find home for huskies
Generic Basketball
NCAA President proposes paying athletes through trust fund in new subdivision
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: Annual Festival of Trees, Yuletide open house tours