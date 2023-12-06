Holyoke’s mayor disappointed over city council’s vote not to pass ‘Ezekiel’s Plan’

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke’s city council voted Tuesday not to pass ‘Ezekiel’s Plan,’ a public safety proposal named after the newborn baby killed in a shooting nearly two months ago.

“Well, I can say it’s a huge disappointment for me,” said Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia.

Less than 24 hours after city councilors voted down ‘Ezekiel’s Plan,’ Western Mass News heard from Garcia, the proposal’s architect. The $1 million is in response to a shooting in October that injured a pregnant mother riding on a PVTA bus, with a stray bullet that later claimed the life of her newborn son who she named Ezekiel and who Garcia honored by naming his action plan after.

“I think that the fact remains that the citizens of Holyoke, they are demanding a better, proactive approach to public safety,” Garcia added.

Garcia’s approach included more funding for additional officers, overtime, and expenses for bike and foot community patrols. However, some city councilors took issue with parts of the million-dollar plan.

“I will say, honestly, though, down deep, I do not see how this is going to change the criminal conduct these types of criminal shooters on Maple Street that did this,” said Holyoke City Councilor Kevin Jourdain during Tuesday’s city council meeting. “This is something simply we cannot afford on a whole bunch of levels. We already have a $2 to $3 million structural budget deficit. If we were to approve this later tonight, dollar for dollar, this is going to get added to taxes.”

Regardless of the plan not passing, the city’s leader vowed that safety will still remain a top priority.

“It’s very frustrating, sends a really bad message to the community about where the councilors stand with their public safety concerns,” Garcia noted. “…Plan to the side, we’re going to continue building capacity and cross-collaborate with departments and do what we can to meet the needs and deal with issues in the community.”

Garcia told us that an unchanged plan could be brought back to the city council prior to Holyoke setting its property tax rate next Thursday.

