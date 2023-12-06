Hopkins Academy hosts ‘Feast for Peace in the Middle East’ fundraiser

HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Hopkins Academy hosted “Feast for Peace in the Middle East” in Hadley on Tuesday evening.

A community fundraiser to aid those impacted by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The event included a variety of free home made food dishes that are traditionally served in the region along with music and a buffet dinner experience.

The goal of feast for peace is to help provide those in need with necessities such as, water, food, medical supplies, and shelter.

“Our goal here is to advocate for peace more than anything rather than pick a side we actually over there we have peace tree and everyone who donates can write whatever they want on a leaf and stick it on a tree and that’s kind of how we’re showing the community,” expressed Rochelle Bouthe, the Diversity Club Public Relations officer at Hopkins Academy.

This is an annual event hosted by the Hopkins Academy Diversity Club, last year their fundraiser was to help benefit those in Ukraine.

We’re told all proceeds will be given to global giving, a charity that is focused on helping those impacted by violence and providing necessary life-saving aid to displaced residents.

Their goal is to raise $2,000 in monetary donations.

