NCAA President proposes paying athletes through trust fund in new subdivision

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - This week former Massachusetts governor and current NCAA President Charlie Baker announced a proposal that has many people talking.

It involves Division I college sports and a school’s ability to pay their student-athletes. Western Mass News spoke with local athletic directors, high school and college, to see how it changes things.

“The letter itself certainly recognizes that there is a divide in Division I athletics and it tries to create opportunities and avenues to try and address that divide,” explained Ryan Bamford.

UMass Amherst Athletic Director Ryan Bamford was on the receiving end of NCAA President Charlie Barker’s proposal to change the compensation game for Divison I college programs and athletes.

“This addresses, at a high level, the opportunities that he sees and I think we’re trying to evaluate 24 hours into receiving the letter, what this will mean at a local level,” added Bamford.

The letter was sent to 350 Division I programs.

It discusses allowing top programs to compensate their players, similarly to the current third-party name, image and likeness contracts that exist.

Bamford told Western Mass News the devil is in the details and this could expose and formalize disparities in the recruiting process.

“I don’t know if there’s ever going to full alignment across all division one institutions and Division I programs, but the conversation but the conversation is now under the microscope,” noted Bamford.

Many Western Mass. high school athletes have moved on to Divison I programs especially from Wilbraham and Monson Academy.

They share…”it’s difficult to have a clear sense of the impact, but as a coeducational school, we’re pleased to see that resources will be distributed equally among student-athletes at the institutions that fall under the subdivision described by NCAA president Charlie Baker.”

Bill Watson, Central High School football and men’s varsity basketball coach, is also a father of his own Division I athlete.

He told Western Mass News how this will change the recruiting game…

“I thought it was a step in the right direction,” expressed Watson. “You always want to use some structure and organization to anything you do and right now, nil is kind of all over the place.”

Right now, Nil deals with student athletes are strictly contracts with third party organizations.

This new proposal changes that.

If accepted, Division I programs would have the opportunity to compensate their student athletes for use of their name, image and likeness.

“The proposal they’re putting through right now is a step in the right direction,” said Watson.

Watson is a former student-athlete himself, a football player from American International College.

Nil and the possibility of compensating students, he says provides financial stability for student-athletes before they even graduate. Now, it could come from their school.

“Nil provides that opportunity… making money while you’re in school and you’re focused on your future, you can put money away,” added Watson.

Now, Division I schools have the chance to figure out how to make it happen.

“How this shakes out, and I think the concept is good,” noted Watson. “I think there’s a lot of schools figuring out what this means for them. And that’s where the rubber meets the road, right?”

The NCAA has not announced yet when this proposal could go into effect.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.