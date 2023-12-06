Surprise Squad
Northfield man sentenced to prison for strangling, raping woman in 2020

This is a generic picture of a gavel.(Source: Associated Press)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:05 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Northfield man faced a judge on Tuesday following rape and strangulation convictions.

According to a release from the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, 20-year-old Ethan Hatch of Northfield was convicted following the events on September of 2022.

Officials said Hatch met the victim at a party where he drove her back to his residence, raping and strangling her.

At the three-day trial, the victim testified along with 10 other witnesses that were called by the Commonwealth.

After four hours of deliberation, a Supreme Court judge sentenced Hatch to serve two years in state prison along with three years of probation on three counts of rape and one count of strangulation.

The conditions of Hatch’s probation include registering as a sex offender, engaging in sex offender treatment, providing a DNA sample and abstaining from alcohol with testing.

