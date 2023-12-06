Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Police: gun found off school grounds following fight at Chicopee High School

Police said that a gun was found Tuesday following an altercation at Chicopee High School.
By Mike Agogliati and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police said that a gun was found Tuesday following an altercation at Chicopee High School.

Investigators said that the weapon was located off of school grounds and another person was identified as a participant in a fight yesterday.

Officers went to the home of that person, located the gun in a bedroom, and arrested the person.

All the involved participants in the incident were identified as juveniles and not Chicopee High School students.

Police also said that at no time was a gun inside the school.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials have arrested two men for possessing a large-scale of firearms and narcotics.
Police: 2 Longmeadow men arrested after police seize over 50 firearms, narcotics
Officials have provided new details into an investigation at Chicopee High School.
Police conduct investigation after fight breaks out at Chicopee High School
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
A murder investigation is underway in Springfield. The victim is a man who was found shot last...
Man dead following shooting on Abemarle Street in Springfield
Two brothers from Longmeadow faced different outcomes in Springfield District Court on Tuesday...
Longmeadow brothers in court after local, federal agencies seize large-scale of guns, drugs

Latest News

Officers arrested two suspects after locating two loaded firearms and more than 120 bags of...
Springfield Police arrest two suspects, seize drugs and guns
Springfield Police arrested three juveniles near the intersection of State Street and MGM Way...
Gun seized, 3 teens arrested following Springfield traffic stop
Kaylie Giberson
Springfield Medicaid consultant indicted for allegedly stealing from elderly patients
New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) reacts during the first half of an NFL...
Bailey Zappe appears likely to make his 2nd straight start for the offensively challenged Patriots