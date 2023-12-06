Police: gun found off school grounds following fight at Chicopee High School

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police said that a gun was found Tuesday following an altercation at Chicopee High School.

Investigators said that the weapon was located off of school grounds and another person was identified as a participant in a fight yesterday.

Officers went to the home of that person, located the gun in a bedroom, and arrested the person.

All the involved participants in the incident were identified as juveniles and not Chicopee High School students.

Police also said that at no time was a gun inside the school.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

