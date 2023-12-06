Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

‘Snoop on the Stoop’ breaks out of box to spread Christmas cheer

A family's "Snoop on the Stoop" broke out of its box to spread Christmas cheer. (Credit: Instagram/@ronnienotronald via TMX)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A family’s “Snoop on the Stoop” broke out of its box to spread a little Christmas cheer.

A video posted to Instagram shows a girl who woke up to find that her “Snoop on the Stoop” had broken out of its box.

“He punched out!” the girl said.

The “Snoop on the Stoop” is a play on the classic “Elf on the Shelf” and features a plush toy resembling Snoop Dogg.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials have arrested two men for possessing a large-scale of firearms and narcotics.
Police: 2 Longmeadow men arrested after police seize over 50 firearms, narcotics
Officials have provided new details into an investigation at Chicopee High School.
Police conduct investigation after fight breaks out at Chicopee High School
A murder investigation is underway in Springfield. The victim is a man who was found shot last...
Man dead following shooting on Abemarle Street in Springfield
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Authorities are investigating after an unidentified body was found in Van Horn park pond on...
Investigation underway after body recovered from Van Horn Park in Springfield

Latest News

Writer/producer Norman Lear speaks at a Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony for actress Marla...
Norman Lear, producer of TV’s ‘All in the Family’ and influential liberal advocate, has died at 101
New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) reacts during the first half of an NFL...
Bailey Zappe appears likely to make his 2nd straight start for the offensively challenged Patriots
Police respond to a home in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday where they said two people were...
Suspect in custody after 6 dead and 3 injured in series of attacks in Texas, authorities say
FILE —Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras...
Taylor Swift named Time’s Person of the Year