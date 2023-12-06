Springfield Medicaid consultant indicted for allegedly stealing from elderly patients

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield Medicaid consultant has been indicted for allegedly stealing from eldelrly nursing home patients.

The Mass. Attorney General claims that Kaylie Giberson of Springfield worked as a Medicaid consultant where she would help eldelry residents apply for MassHealth, where she would gain access to the personal financial information.

The investigation by the A.G.’s office reportedly found that Giberson forged signatures to grant herself false power of attorney, steal bank information, and write herself checks for tens of thousands of dollars.

Giberson also allegedly used the company’s credit card to complete unauthorized personal retail purchases.

Gibberson is will be arraigned in Hampden County Superior Court

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.