Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Springfield Medicaid consultant indicted for allegedly stealing from elderly patients

Kaylie Giberson
Kaylie Giberson(Source: MGN)
By Samantha Galicki and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield Medicaid consultant has been indicted for allegedly stealing from eldelrly nursing home patients.

The Mass. Attorney General claims that Kaylie Giberson of Springfield worked as a Medicaid consultant where she would help eldelry residents apply for MassHealth, where she would gain access to the personal financial information.

The investigation by the A.G.’s office reportedly found that Giberson forged signatures to grant herself false power of attorney, steal bank information, and write herself checks for tens of thousands of dollars.

Giberson also allegedly used the company’s credit card to complete unauthorized personal retail purchases.

Gibberson is will be arraigned in Hampden County Superior Court

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials have arrested two men for possessing a large-scale of firearms and narcotics.
Police: 2 Longmeadow men arrested after police seize over 50 firearms, narcotics
Officials have provided new details into an investigation at Chicopee High School.
Police conduct investigation after fight breaks out at Chicopee High School
A murder investigation is underway in Springfield. The victim is a man who was found shot last...
Man dead following shooting on Abemarle Street in Springfield
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Authorities are investigating after an unidentified body was found in Van Horn park pond on...
Investigation underway after body recovered from Van Horn Park in Springfield

Latest News

New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) reacts during the first half of an NFL...
Bailey Zappe appears likely to make his 2nd straight start for the offensively challenged Patriots
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Northfield man sentenced to prison for strangling, raping woman in 2020
Two months after a shooting in Holyoke took the life of an infant. City councilors voted on...
Holyoke City Councilors discuss vote on ‘Ezekiel’s Plan’ for safer streets
Police in Westfield seek the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Westfield Police search for missing woman, may be in need of medical assistance
It was $10 Tuesday at Bright Nights in Forest Park in Springfield.
Bright Nights gears up for first $10 Tuesday of the season