Springfield Police arrest two suspects, seize drugs and guns

By Morgan Briggs and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officers arrested two suspects after locating two loaded firearms and more than 120 bags of heroin, crack-cocaine, and marijuana during a Springfield traffic stop.

Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers observed an SUV speeding and running a stop sign in the area of King Street and Northampton Avenue, which led to a traffic stop at the intersection of Chapel Street and Eastern Avenue.

The driver, later identified as Jaydin Anderson, allegedly had crack-cocaine, 120 bags of heroin, and more than $400 of cash on him.

As the passenger, identified by police as Jasiya Johnson, got out of the car, officers found a gun on the seat. During a search of the car, officers also reportedly found several bags of marijuana, as well as another illegal gun.

The two 19-year-olds were both placed under arrest and charged with carrying a gun and possession of drugs.

