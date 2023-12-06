State, Environmental Police arrest 2 alleged poachers

COLRAIN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Two local men are facing charges after authorities allege they poached animals recently.

Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that state officials were called to Shelburne Line Road in Colrain Saturday night for a report of a deer that was fatally shot in front of a home by someone inside a pickup truck. A trooper responded and saw a gray pickup truck in the area that he believed was involved in the incident.

The trooper conducted a traffic stop, during which he saw two men and several unsecured guns in the truck. Another trooper, who was in the area, arrived on-scene and helped detain the two men, identified as 46-year-old Ira Doull of Worthington and 51-year-old Seth Doull of Colrain, and secure the truck for a further investigation.

Procopio added that investigators checked the truck and found a loaded .22 caliber rifle, a second rifle, two shotguns, a loaded handgun, four muzzleloaders, and four thermal scopes. In addition, an illegally killed gray fox with gunshot wounds to its body and apparent blunt trauma to its head was found in the truck.

Guns seized during poaching investigation in Colrain (Mass. State Police)

“Police also examined the buck that had been killed and was lying in the road. A subsequent necropsy of the deer revealed three .22 caliber slugs in its head and body,” Procopio explained.

Ira and Seth Doull, who are brothers, were both arrested on several charges including hunting from a vehicle, carrying a loaded shotgun or rifle in a vehicle, hunting deer with a rifle, discharging a firearm near a highway, improper storage of a firearm, hunting at night, and hunting out of season (fox).

Massachusetts Environmental Police took possession of the guns and contraband from the truck.

Seth Doull’s bail was set at $240, while Ira Doull’s bail was set at $140. Both men were scheduled to be arraigned this week in Greenfield District Court and they are facing mandatory revocations of their Firearm Identification Cards and could face revocation of their hunting rights in almost all 50 states.

Procopio said that police in the area have received several reports of poaching in the last two years by a suspect or suspects in a gray pickup truck. He noted that suspects have not been identified in those cases and it’s being investigated as to whether “the defendants arrested in Colrain on Saturday are habitual poachers responsible for the past reported incidents.”

