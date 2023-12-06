Town by Town: Annual Festival of Trees, Yuletide open house tours

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield and West Springfield.

The 23rd annual festival of trees at the MassMutual Center has been up and running since November 24 and is in full swing before it comes to an end on Sunday.

You still have plenty of time to check out over 120 twinkling decorated trees that brings holiday nostalgia to MassMutual Center.

Also if you have a chance buy raffle tickets for chances to win the trees, and gifts paired with the trees valued from $200 through $2,000.

The hours of the festival are Wednesdays from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m.; Thursdays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lastly, the Storrowton Village in West Springfield for the Yuletide open house tours.

You can create your own yuletide experience and explore the museum’s decorated buildings with a costumed guide during yuletide open house tours.

Tour admission is $8 per person and free for children 6 and under.

Reserve your tour time ahead or drop in from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. The last tour departs at 3 p.m.

