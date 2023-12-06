UMass Amherst students hold ‘die-in’ in support of Palestine

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Students and others at UMass Amherst staged a “die-in” on-campus on Wednesday. We’re told they were showing solidarity for the Palestinians who have been killed in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

“We wanted as many people there. Again, we want it to be disruptive, we want our voices to be heard,” said Lynnea, an employee at UMass Amherst.

Western Mass News was at the Bluewall inside the university’s campus center as members of UMass Dissenters and UMass Students for Justice in Palestine staged a “die-in” with calls to “Free Palestine” and “Free Gaza” written on-campus walls as the war between Hamas and Israel rages on. The demonstration came after dozens of students were arrested in October during a sit-in outside of the chancellor’s office.

“Our demands were never met because the whole purpose of that sit in our goals weren’t met,” said UMass sophomore Malia Cole.

Cole was one of the students arrested. She told Western Mass News that students will continue to demonstrate their frustrations until the university meets their demands, which include UMass cutting ties with organizations they said profit from war like Raytheon and replacing them with groups working towards a sustainable and demilitarized future and the university’s chancellor making a statement condemning Israel’s genocide in Gaza and stating support for Palestinian, Arab, Jewish, and Muslim students.

“We lay on the ground and try to take up as much space as we can in order to disrupt business as usual,” Cole added. “They are not listening to us. They are not hearing our demands. They are refusing to even condemn the murder of over 20,000 individuals and stand up in support of Palestinian, Arab, and Jewish students on-campus.”

On Monday, a demonstration took place on-campus where chants of “Intifada” could be heard. According to the American Jewish Committee, the term is used to describe periods of Palestinian protest against Israel, in the form of violent terrorism.

As protests and rallies continue, we asked Cole what the atmosphere of the campus has been like in recent months.

“There are 100 percent higher tensions at the university now, but it is not besides isolated incidents that are not associated with UMass Dissenters or SJP. It is not coming from our side. None of the violence or anything that has to do with what’s happened is really coming from anyone in these organizations,” Cole explained.

She noted that they have received backlash as well.

“Many people in this organization, including myself, have been doxed, have received death threats, have just been very targets by Zionist students on this campus,” Cole said.

The “die-in” was scheduled to wrap up at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Western Mass News did reach out to the university for comment on the video and the “die-in” and we were sent this statement:

“Antisemitism has no place at UMass Amherst. The university is committed to ensuring that our community’s engagement with opposing viewpoints is maintained in a safe environment. Students have the right demonstrate, which is consistent with the university’s commitment to free speech and the advocacy of opinions and ideas protected under the first amendment. However, any violations of the university’s demonstration guidelines or the Student Code of Conduct are addressed by the Dean of Student’s Office.”

“The demonstrators videotaped Monday night were engaged in peaceful protest.”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.