Local businesses help 12-year-old Berkshire Avenue shooting survivor find home for huskies

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s a special request made by a 12-year-old survivor of a murder-suicide four months ago in Springfield, that claimed the lives of her grandmother and sister. Now, she’s asking for strangers to adopt her two family dogs together.

We first introduced you to Marley and Lola on Saturday, when Western Mass News learned about a 12-year-old and her guardian bringing the two dogs to the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center in Springfield. The girl, who is one of the survivors of the tragic murder-suicide shootings involving her family on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield over the summer, is now asking for possible adopters to keep these pets together.

“We met this family and we’ve been through this process with this family that’s lost so much and our goal is just to make this dream come true for a little girl and her brother and this is a piece of what she’s got left of some of her family members and so, that sticks with all of us,” said TJO Executive Director Lori Swanson.

Swanson told Western Mass News that finding someone to adopt both dogs into one’s home is not just about fulfilling the girl’s request. It is also important for both Marley and Lola as they get anxious when they are apart.

“We want to really ensure that we can help this family and make sure that these two dogs go out together. There is no time limit for that to happen. These are two really friendly dogs. We’re going to place them together,” Swanson noted.

Swanson told us the reaction on social media reaction to this story has caused people to show support and step up to help.

“We got a message from the Kind Squad and what they would like to do is they also made an offer to provide food for the dogs. They’ve given a dollar amount, but they want to give food and we expect that that dollar amount will probably be about six months’ worth of food for these two dogs, so it warms your heart,” Swanson explained.

Someone else helping out is Shannon O’Connell, the facility manager at the Good Dog Spot, a pet daycare group in western Massachusetts that is now donating money to cover the adoption fees for anyone who would like to provide the pair’s new forever home.

“We’re just hoping that, you know, if one of the reasons why somebody hasn’t stepped forward and adopted these animals was because of the adoption fee, that maybe us paying that fee will help them make that decision to add these awesome dogs to their family,” O’Connell said.

We spent some time playing with the pair of Siberian husky mixed dogs and, while food gets them excited, we found them to be calm, friendly, and they already know many commands.

Anyone interested in adding Marley and Lola to their family can find more information on TJO’s website or call (413) 781-1484 ext. 2.

