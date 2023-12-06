Westfield Police search for missing woman, may be in need of medical assistance

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Westfield seek the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

According to the Westfield Police Department, 20-year-old Olivia Maysonet is believed to be in the area of Prospect Street extension or the surrounding woods.

Officials said she is about 5′3″ and 120 lbs and they she may be in need of medical assistance.

If you or anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Westfield Police Department at 413-562-5411.

