Article claiming a lack of support from the Black community cost Hurst the Springfield mayoral win, receives pushback

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An article published in a local newspaper claiming that a lack of support from the Black community cost candidate Justin Hurst the Springfield mayoral election last month is receiving pushback from that community.

On Thursday prominent city leaders stood together at Springfield City Hall calling out both defeated mayoral candidate and current City Councilor, Justin Hurst and his father for an article published just days ago in a local newspaper.

Western Mass News is getting answers on the situation as we break down these latest developments.

Leaders from the African American community in Springfield are hurt by the words written by Frederick Hurst, who is Justin Hurst’s father, and now they are asking for him and the publication to take action and according to them, “make things right.”

“This paper does not speak for the entire Black community,” explained Archbishop Timothy Paul.

Archbishop Paul with the Council of Churches of Greater Springfield spoke about an African American newspaper in Springfield called the “Point of View.”

On Thursday, Archbishop Paul was joined at Springfield City Hall by different leaders from Greater Springfield NAACP, clergy, elected officials and other members of the Black community – all condemning what they say are personal attacks from the publication’s publisher, Frederick Hurst.

Last month, Justin Hurst challenged Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno in the mayoral election, but he did not win. The elder Hurst writing his son lost due to many Black leaders not supporting his campaign.

“I thought that Justin ran a good race. I really did. I thought he was qualified, but he didn’t win. And so, when you don’t win, you start attacking people,” explained Robert “Cee” Jackson who is a Springfield Police Commission member.

In the story, which is titled “The “Worst” Article I Ever Wrote,” Frederick Hurst called out specific people – all black leaders in the community, now claiming the messages are racist and hurtful.

A section of it reading in part:

“They will never stop serving their “master” because some are simply weak by nature and others think money is God and “master” controls the money, which, in their minds means “master” is God. Neither of these types of folks will ever go away. We generally refer to them as “Uncle Toms.”

That term, often used as a racial slur… meaning a Black person who is submissive and serves White people.

“They call me the Godfather, they call me Santa Claus, and that’s good. But don’t call me “Uncle Tom”, " said Jackson.

Now, all leaders are asking for the publication and the Hurst family to take action and make things right.

“So, today we are calling for the publisher of this paper, in its next month’s edition or even prior to that, to issue a public apology. A retraction of this article. And if he does not, we are prepared to approach his advertisers, we are prepared, for the churches that participate, to prohibit him from distributing this paper at our church locations. We are prepared to boycott the “Point of View”, " noted Archbishop Paul.

We reached out to the publication and council member, Justin Hurst for a response.

He tells Western Mass News in a statement in part:

“My father’s article speaks for itself. I encourage those interested in its contents to get a copy of the “Point of View” newspaper and read it for themselves. And, once they finish, they should read it again to make sure they have a thorough understanding of it.”

NAACP President, Bishop Talbert Swan told us Hurst’s response is not enough.

“Justin’s statement only affirms what I’ve always said. Basically, Justin is saying, read the article, read it again, it speaks for itself. He is not condemning the vitriolic nature of it. He is supporting it. And if he supports it, he stands with it. And so, what that says to me is, all of the vitriol, all of the attacks that have gone on for the past 14 months from people affiliated with his campaign, did so with his consent and with his support,” added Bishop Swan.

We also reached out to the paper for a response and have yet to hear back.

Additionally, the community leaders from the church also expressed concerns about this article possibly dividing the Black, Hispanic, Italian, and Irish communities across western Mass.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.