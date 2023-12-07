Seasonable End to the Week; Powerful Storm Late this Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a cold start this morning, temperatures continue to struggle to get into the 30′s. Today will be overall a nice day, a bit on the cold side though with highs getting stuck in the middle to upper 30′s under mostly cloudy skies. Tonight, lows should once again drop into the lower 20′s with a light breeze under partly cloudy skies. Friday will also be a quiet weather day with partly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures, getting into the middle 40′s.

We are watching a potentially strong storm for Sunday night into Monday as low-pressure travels across the country. Ahead of this storm, we turn very mild but remain dry for Saturday, mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 50′s! Then on Sunday, as low pressure taps into Gulf moisture and travels up the coast, temperatures continue to soar into Sunday, with highs potentially getting to near 60. Sunday evening, we should see rain pick up in Western Mass, and it is likely to be heavy. Gusty winds out of the south gusting upwards of 30-40mph. Rain will continue overnight Sunday into Monday. Overnight the cold front will come through, and temperatures will be mildest close to around 2-3am, then once the front comes through, winds shift out of the northwest, and temperatures will start to fall heading into Monday.

Monday remains breezy but rain should end by the mid-morning, leaving the rest of the day partly sunny with highs returning to the middle 40′s. Too early to nail down timing exactly. We could also pick up a decent amount of rain, as of now, it looks like we could pick up about 1.5″ to 2.5″ of rain. There is also a chance that on the back end of this system, as the cold air drains in, we could pick up some snow in the high elevations early Monday morning. So, we continue to monitor any changes in the forecast. Sunday into Monday morning could potentially be a First Alert Weather Day.

The rest of the week is looking very quiet and seasonable with highs in the lower 40′s under a blend of sun and clouds.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.