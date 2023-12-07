Fentanyl and weapons found during traffic stop in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man from Southwick was arrested after State Police found a knife and fentanyl in his car during a traffic stop.

Last Sunday, a State Police Officer was patrolling 91 Northbound in West Springfield when he spotted a car that was swerving between lanes. The State Trooper was able to determine that the owner of that car had a suspended license for failure to pay child support and pulled that car over.

The driver was identified as 35-year-old Frederick Jeserski of Southwick and confirmed that he was the owner of that car. During a body search the Trooper found a knife in Jeserski’s pocket, and in his hooded sweatshirt, along with several individual packages commonly used to bundle heroin or fentanyl.

Jeserski was taken into custody and backup was called in where a hunting knife, a collapsible baton, and over 7 thousand individually packaged doses of fentanyl was found.

Jeserski is now facing several drug and dangerous weapon charges.

