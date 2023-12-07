Getting Answers: Consequences of carrying a firearm while underage

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a fight involving a gun outside of Chicopee High School Tuesday, leading to the arrest of two teenage boys, we’re getting answers on how serious the consequences can be for an underage person in possession of an illegal firearm.

Western Mass News spoke with Hampden County District Attorney, Anthony Gulluni Thursday and he told us a young person under 18 cannot legally possess a gun, so if caught the individual will automatically be hit with a serious offense and be charged in juvenile court.

Tuesday’s fight took place on Chicopee High School grounds shortly after dismissal. We’re told by Chicopee police after a brief foot chase a teenage male was taken into custody.

And later that same night the second boy was arrested and a firearm was taken by officers. It’s important to note that both of the arrested juveniles are not students at Chicopee High School.

Combined, both the 15 and 16-year-old boys from Chicopee face a slew of charges, including carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds, carrying a firearm without a license and assault with a dangerous weapon.

“The problem is in the juvenile court are not public proceedings like adult court so the public isn’t aware of what’s happening in our juvenile court,” explained Hampden District Attorney, Anthony Gulluni adding, “Our juvenile court system which handles 17-year-old individuals and younger just gets so much more busy with so many more gun offenses.”

He told Western Mass News his office is focused on rehabilitation especially when it comes to juveniles. However he says it’s time the courts adapt to a changing landscape as more and more young people are possessing guns and committing serious crimes, impacting public safety.

However, he also said his office will continue to provide opportunities to help kids get involved in positive things while outside of the classroom.

