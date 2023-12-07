Surprise Squad
‘It’s joyful’: Springfield Police host annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ at Walmart

It’s the annual shop with a cop with the Springfield Police Department.
By Photojournalist: Matt White, Joe Chaisson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s the annual shop with a cop with the Springfield Police Department.

Members of the department’s C-3 units, along with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, went Christmas shopping with about 30 Springfield elementary school students.

The event is sponsored in part by Walmart, Springfield together, the police department, and others.

Western Mass News got a chance to speak with Springfield Lieutenant Julio Toledo, who shared his favorite part of the tradition.

“The best part about the night is sharing this experience with the kids,” said Lt. Toledo. “It’s joyful and fun and exciting and we have a good time, right Kalise? Right!”

We asked one of the shoppers what she hopes for this holiday season.

“This.. I have been looking for this, I have been looking for this my whole life and I finally got it! It’s a dentist kit that I always been wanting and I have been searching for it and seeing it and loving it,” expressed Kalise.

