Seasonable End to the Week; Powerful Storm Late this Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A cold day across western Mass with highs only just climbing above freezing! Snow showers and flurries from the evening have come to an end and we remain dry for the overnight. Staying cold, but calm with lows falling back to around 20 degrees in the valley and middle to upper 20s in the Berkshires due to more clouds.

Friday will be a quiet weather day with partly cloudy skies most of the day. Some cloudier intervals are possible too, along with light and variable breezes. Afternoon highs return to around normal with upper 30s to low 40s.

Milder temperatures continue to build for the weekend with highs around 50 Saturday. Breezes remain light, shifting to the South, which will bring in more clouds. Saturday will be the pick of the weekend as our next storm system will bring rain and wind Sunday.

Our next storm will feature strengthening low pressure and a strong cold front, along with a deepening upper-level trough all moving into New England late Sunday. This storm will bring the potential for a soaking rain, which looks heaviest during the overnight hours as the cold front moves through. Rain totals of 1 to as much as 3 inches are possible, which may cause street flooding and even some minor river flooding.

Gusty wind will be the other main concern with this system as breezes increase from the south Sunday afternoon and gust to 30-40mph Sunday night and overnight. After the front passes, wind lightens briefly, then shifts northwesterly and increases through sunrise. Wind gusts continue at 25-40mph Monday and we stay breezy Tuesday. Temperatures may hit near 60 Sunday, then we are back to the mid-40s by Monday morning. Turning colder with some flurries possible mid-week.

