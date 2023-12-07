Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

You can get a Starbucks drink for 50% off every Thursday in December

Seasonal drinks like the Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brulée Latte are included in the promotion.
Seasonal drinks like the Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brulée Latte are included in the promotion.(Starbucks)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Starbucks is giving its reward members a sweet deal on Thursdays in December.

Every Thursday afternoon from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Starbucks rewards members can get 50% off one drink.

Starbucks is calling the promotion “Festive Thurs-Yays.”

The discount applies to orders placed in the app or in person. Starbucks says you can apply the coupon at checkout when ordering in the app or ask your barista to apply it for you.

There is a limit of one discounted drink per rewards member every Thursday.

Seasonal drinks like the Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brulée Latte are included in the promotion.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Officials have arrested two men for possessing a large-scale of firearms and narcotics.
Police: 2 Longmeadow men arrested after police seize over 50 firearms, narcotics
Chicopee Police now confirm that one of the juveniles involved in the fight at Chicopee High...
Police: gun found off school grounds following fight at Chicopee High School
Two brothers from Longmeadow faced different outcomes in Springfield District Court on Tuesday...
Longmeadow brothers in court after local, federal agencies seize large-scale of guns, drugs
MGM Springfield
Aaron Lewis announces postponement of MGM Springfield acoustic concert

Latest News

Deputy Paul Martin was killed during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle Wednesday in North Dakota.
Deputy dies during pursuit; charges pending against US senator’s son, police say
A police officer walks under crime scene tape in the aftermath of a shooting at the University...
UNLV shooting suspect identified as professor who tried to work at university, sources say
Pearl Harbor survivor Ira "Ike" Schab, 103, wears a U.S. Navy cap as he sits at the kitchen...
‘I owe them’: At 103, Pearl Harbor survivor returns to honor comrades lost in attack
Jewish students beg administrators to do something about antisemitism on campus
Jewish students beg administrators to do something about antisemitism on campus
Students lobby Congress over tide of antisemitism