Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

2 sentenced, 1 dismissed in Montgomery ‘Riverfront Brawl’

Allen Todd (left) and Zachary Shipman (right)
Allen Todd (left) and Zachary Shipman (right)(Montgomery County Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) – Three people accused of being involved in the Montgomery “Riverfront Brawl” in August appeared in court Friday morning.

Zachary Shipman and Alan Todd both made an appearance in Montgomery Municipal Court, and both pleaded to a lower charge of harassment. They were originally charged with third-degree assault, which is a misdemeanor.

Additionally, Shipman and Todd must complete 100 hours of community service, complete an anger management course, pay for court costs and pay a $100 fine.

Shipman and Todd have been given a suspended sentence of 60 days with a 12-month probationary period.

Shipman will do his sentence in Dallas County, while Todd will serve his in Baldwin County.

Riverboat co-captain Dameion Pickett was also in court, and his third-degree assault charge was dismissed. He had no objection to the plea agreements of Shipman and Todd.

Reggie Ray, the suspect alleged to be hitting someone with a folding chair, will learn his fate when he makes his appearance in court on Monday, December 11.

Police said the brawl began when boaters refused to move their pontoon boat so the city-owned Harriott II riverboat could dock in its designated space. The boat’s co-captain said he was attacked after moving the pontoon boat a few feet to make way for the riverboat.

It gained national attention after video of the incident went viral on social media.

A passenger on the Harriott II Riverboat was recording when a confrontation turned into a fight involving multiple people.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

knife and fentanyl in his car during a traffic stop.
Fentanyl and weapons found during traffic stop in West Springfield
Luna, a 10-month-old German shepherd, was stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air in the...
‘I’ll be darned’: Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25 feet in the air
City leaders in Chicopee are responding after police found a gun in a juvenile’s home shortly...
City leaders respond after gun found in juvenile’s home following Chicopee High School fight
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Officials are looking for more information about this girl and her family. They say she was...
6-year-old girl abandoned at hospital, officials searching for her family

Latest News

File - Mechanic David Stoliaruk works on the engine of a car at IC Auto in Philadelphia, May...
Employers added a solid 199,000 jobs in November in sign of a still-sturdy labor market
After the city of Springfield marked its 31st homicide of the year Monday night, authorities...
Authorities identify man killed in shooting on Albemarle St. in Springfield
FILE - Tina Turner is shown during an interview for NBC'TV "Friday Nite Videos" at the Essex...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2023
FILE - The couple plans to use the prize money to buy a new house.
Lucky man wins $300K while on doughnut run