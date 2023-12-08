Agawam High School gets new gym equipment in honor of late student-athlete

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Friends and family of a late Agawam High School alumni see brand new equipment donated in his honor for the first time.

Over the summer, Agawam High School got new fitness equipment for its weight room.

This after so much fundraising in the spring in honor of a former student-athlete who passed away late last year.

And this morning, friends and family of that alum saw their hard work pay off for the first time.

Nothing but smiles from longtime friends and family members of the late Marcus Trinchini.

This as they are seeing Agawam High School’s brand new gym equipment and students and athletes using it for the first time; all thanks to their fundraising work earlier in the year.

“This whole gym was like a wrestling mat when I was here in 1990…1992. I’m glad to see that they have all of this equipment and all of the new weight racks and everything,” said Marcus’s best friend, Mike Poggi, Agawam High School Class of 1992.

Marcus was an Agawam High School student-athlete from the Class of 1993, playing football, wrestling and track and field.

He sadly passed away unexpectedly on December 30, a huge loss for the community especially to all of those who knew and loved him.

“He was larger than life. Very funny. He loved to participate in any family event. He was there for anybody,” noted Marcus’s Uncle, Vincent Costa.

“I was his little Ang. (He) always checked on my kids, he came home for the holidays, any time he bought something, he would call us,” explained Marcus’s Cousin, Angela Emiterio.

Marcus’s friends told Western Mass News he was there for everyone and would always do things to help the high school and the community.

Just months after his death, Poggi and others followed his example, raising more than $13,000 for the school to get some fresh gym equipment in honor of Marcus.

The school installed the benches, weights and bars over the summer, just in time for John Benjamin’s football players to use during the offseason.

“When that came and they wanted to donate something, the players said ‘this is what we need’, ” noted Benjamin, the Agawam High School head football coach.

Those who knew Marcus well say if he were still here today, he would be thrilled to see all of their hard work pay off.

“It would bring him to tears. I think he would be really surprised and really, really happy to have all of us get together to do this for him,” Poggi told us.

And seeing his name on the fitness room’s wall, Marcus’s family says his spirit lives on.

“He never left. He’s here. That’s the way he was,” explained Costa.

“You are loved. He knew he was. This shows it,” added Emiterio.

