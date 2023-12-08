Authorities identify man killed in shooting on Albemarle St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After the city of Springfield marked its 31st homicide of the year Monday night, authorities our now releasing the name of that victim.

Billy Spivey Jr. was 44-years-old and from Springfield. He died in the shooting on Albemarle Street that happened Monday evening at around 6 p.m.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office releasing his identity Friday, said officers were called to the scene on the 100 block of Albermarle St. for a report of a gunshot victim at 6:05 p.m.

When officers arrived they found Spivey Jr. who had been shot. He was transported to Baystate Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Monday’s incident brings the record number of homicides in Springfield for this year up to a total of 31.

Western Mass News spoke with his family Tuesday night as they hosted a vigil in his honor, where it all happened.

We’re told police were alerted to the shooting with the help of their ‘ShotSpotter’ system.

“This was an individual who was loved by the community. It wasn’t a gang violent type of situation. It was something that…wrong time, wrong place,” explained Springfield Ward 4 City Councilor, Malo Brown when we spoke to him on Tuesday.

Councilor Brown told us he is related to Spivey Jr.

Now with his identity released, both the Springfield Police Department and the Hampden DA’s Murder Unit continue to investigate this case.

If you have any information on this incident please call the Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip. Text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE and your tip.

