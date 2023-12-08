Berkshire East Mountain Resort Gears up for Big Season

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two activities many of you could be doing this winter are skiing and snowboarding, and as we are days away from the winter solstice, Charlemont’s Berkshire East Mountain Resort is making some final preparations before thousands hit the slopes for the upcoming months.

Marketing director Nathan Marr says last weekend’s season opener was a hit.

“We had a nice turnout, the conditions were good, we were making snow a few days prior. We had a good base and several trails.”

While the ski and snowboard area has not been open for much of the week, crews have spent a chunk of this week continuing to make sure everything is ready for visitors to be well accommodated. That includes a new ski lift that has been getting put into place since the summer.

“The new lift is going to be a high-speed detachable quad, which will bring you from base to summit in about 3.5 minutes. So you’ll be exhausted before lunch.” Marr claimed.

Although there has rarely been snow this fall and there are talks about an El Niño winter, the 45-trail mountain will have plenty of machine-made snow throughout the winter months. All thanks to renewable energy sources.

“We’ve added an additional 25 or so pieces of equipment over the summer that we brought up. Many of these pieces of equipment are fixed on the hill, so all we have to do is hose them up and turn them on.” Marr said. “They’re predicting heavy, heavy snow in January/February, so we’re hoping for that.”

Guests will also have the option of getting season passes and be treated to some live music at times during the season. Marr also hopes the slopes will open through at least the first week of April.

He even tells us there is a new partnership with L.L. Bean he is excited to start.

“Bean has sponsored discounted night skiing tickets, which will be from Saturday evenings from 4-9 p.m. Those tickets will just be $25 per person, and that will go from about the end of December all the way through the end of our season.”

Berkshire East will be open to visitors again this weekend, and the hope is to have the resort open seven days a week as soon as possible.

