First night of Hanukkah amid the war between Israel and Hamas

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s December 7 and we are in the thick of the holiday season… tonight, the first night of Hanukkah.

In Hebrew, Hanukkah means “dedication”. For those *dedicated* to Judaism, the holiday looks different in 2023.

I spoke with those celebrating to see how.

“For me, it’s going to be quite different because I’ve spent Hanukkah in Israel with my children that live there… bringing my children that live in Longmeadow to see their siblings, but I’m not able to do that because of the war,” explained Nechama Katan, a Longmeadow resident.

Katan told Western Mass News it’s more important than ever for her to be *proudly* Jewish.

Celebrating Hannukah visibly this year is her chance to do that.

“It’s the ability to have that freedom. Believe what you want to believe, practice what you want to practice and live the lives you were raised to live,” Katan added.

That looks very different for her oldest children half a world away.

December 7, the first night of Hanukkah, falls exactly two months after the Hamas attacks on Israel.

That isn’t lost on Katan as she lights the first candle on her menorah.

“With hostage that are likely to still be hostages, you’ll have a sense that people aren’t free to celebrate the holiday who should be. And then I have friends that don’t feel that it’s safe to celebrate publicly.”

Katan is the only home on her street with signs in her front yard, and so far, they’ve gone untouched.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic attacks have increased 400% across the United States since the Hamas attack.

That’s left many wondering how they should celebrate Hanukkah.

“I have friends that don’t feel that it’s safe to celebrate publicly. There’s that sense of ‘how do we support them?’ because no one in America should feel like they cannot celebrate the holiday publicly,” Katan told Western Mass News.

The holiday is rooted in religious lore that tells the story of Jewish people regaining access to their temple after an attack almost 2000 years ago.

“On one hand, we we’re very upset and we’re pained by the suffering that’s going on, but on the other hand, the jewish people have been through this not once, not twice, throughout history and we’re here by a miracle. My miracle is this year,” explained Rabbi Noach Kosofsky.

Rabbi Kosofsky leads the Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy in Longmeadow and much of the Jewish community in western Mass.

He tells us how he’s celebrating and guiding his congregation with positivity.

“I’m going to observe Hannukah this year is by lighting those candles each night of Hannukah, looking at the light and with what light resembles… what it symbolizes… the light is light of goodness, the light is light of warmth, the light is something that brings joy to people,” added Rabbi Kosofsky.

Just like Katan, this year, they’re more visible.

More dreidels spun.

More menorahs lit. All in public spaces.

“All of a sudden, the Jewish people… their Jewish soul, is stirred and its waking up and people more stronger than ever to be proud as Jews,” noted Rabbi Kosofsky.

“It’s important to me, more important than it was in the past, to be clear that I’m proud to be Jewish and that I’m willing to practice, to openly practice, being Jewish, in a time where people are frankly afraid to,” Katan told us.

Pew Research Center estimates there are at least 7.5 million Jewish people living in the United States.

