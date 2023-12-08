Man accused of shooting off an AK-47 into neighbors’ house in Northampton is arraigned

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Northampton man was arraigned in court Friday in connection to shooting that took place in Northampton Thursday night.

29-year-old, Joshua Martinelli from Northampton has been charged with (4 Counts) of Assault to Murder in connection with the incident.

This is according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

“Police allege that Martinelli, who lives in a two-family home located on Wright Avenue, fired several rounds from an AK-47-style rifle into his adjoining neighbors’ residence,” explained NWDA’s Office representative, Laurie Loisel.

We’re told there were 4 adults in the residence at the time. No one was injured.

“...but one just narrowly missed being shot when a bullet traveled through the pants he was wearing,” noted Loisel who added, “The police further allege that Martinelli’s dog was next to him during the shooting.”

Additionally, Martinelli has been charged with the following:

Assault With a Dangerous Weapon (4 Counts)

Animal Cruelty (1 Count)

Destruction of Property

Possession of an Assault Weapon

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm

Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, Improper

Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm

Possession of a Firearm Without an FID Card

Possession of Ammunition Without an FID Card

“The Northampton Police Department should be commended for their rapid response to an extremely volatile situation,” said Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Andrew Covington adding, “Responding officers quickly apprehended the defendant and protected the public from any further harm. Fortunately, no one was killed or injured by the defendant’s dangerous conduct.”

Martinelli is being held in the Hampshire County House of Correction without bail until his next hearing in Northampton District Court scheduled for December 14th.

