Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September

FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire Department.(Safe Haven Baby Boxes)
FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire Department.(Safe Haven Baby Boxes)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BEECH GROVE, Ind. (Gray News) – A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire Department.

This was the first baby to be surrendered at this location since the box was installed in September.

According to the Safe Haven Baby Box organization, this makes the seventh baby surrendered in Indiana so far this year and the 17th baby surrendered at any baby box in 2023.

The Safe Haven Baby Box program offers a resource for moms with no other options and advocates for infants who don’t have a voice and can’t speak up for themselves.

The baby boxes are located in multiple states and have heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with silent alarms to notify first responders.

The infant is checked by medics and then taken to the hospital for further evaluation. She will likely be adopted by a family within 30 to 45 days.

“There is a real beauty in seeing the families made with these babies adopted by amazing families. It is a real chance to rewrite tragedy into a blessing,” Safe Haven Baby Box organization founder Monica Kelsey said in a statement.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

