One person dead in fatal car crash after crashing into a tree in Orange
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ORANGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One man is dead after a car crash in Orange Thursday morning.
According to the Northwestern DA’s Office the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Tully and Fryeville Roads. The vehicle drove off the road and crashed into a tree.
the 76-year-old driver from Princeton was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Both State and Local Police are investigating this crash.
Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.