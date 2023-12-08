One person dead in fatal car crash after crashing into a tree in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One man is dead after a car crash in Orange Thursday morning.

According to the Northwestern DA’s Office the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Tully and Fryeville Roads. The vehicle drove off the road and crashed into a tree.

the 76-year-old driver from Princeton was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Both State and Local Police are investigating this crash.

