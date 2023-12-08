Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Weekend Storms Lead to Dangerous Decorations

Be prepared for heavy rain and strong winds Sunday night into Monday morning.
Be prepared for heavy rain and strong winds Sunday night into Monday morning.(KAIT)
By Daniel Santiago, Tyler Beraldi and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass is bracing for heavy rain and high-speed winds Sunday night into Monday morning, and when the weather gets rowdy, outdoor holiday decorations could pose a threat to your safety and the safety of your neighbors - especially inflatable décor that could fly away in the wind.

Springfield resident Angel Matias and his family have already decked out their home for the holidays, including inflatables of some of their favorite characters.

“We do think about if they’ll fly away. That’s why we try to keep it, you know, tight and make sure it doesn’t fly away. But you know, with winds you never know what could happen,” Matias told us.

For those across western Mass. who may have these types of decorations set up outside their homes, Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress shared some advice:

“If you do have decorations that are out, you want to be aware of the fact that the wind is really going to be really kicking up. Make sure that you are batting down all around your home so that they don’t become flying objects, so that they don’t get into the wires – or get into anything that could cause any sort of damage.”

Ress also told Western Mass News their main concern with decorations becoming dislodged in the air is damage to power lines, which is why she also recommended people do their best to avoid emergencies and keep a distance in case something does happen.

“There is no such thing as a safe distance from a downed wire,” she added, “stay clear, call the professionals, and make sure that everyone stays clear. That means the kids, the dogs, and you.”

This advice could go a long way in preventing danger, especially for families like Matias’s.

“The lines are literally above the house. So, I mean, if something does happen, it could happen to us for sure. So, it’s better off if we stay with the precautions,” Matias claimed.

Ress also recommended customers who experience storm damage to first call 911 to get immediate help, and then to contact Eversource to report the situation.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

knife and fentanyl in his car during a traffic stop.
Fentanyl and weapons found during traffic stop in West Springfield
Luna, a 10-month-old German shepherd, was stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air in the...
‘I’ll be darned’: Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25 feet in the air
City leaders in Chicopee are responding after police found a gun in a juvenile’s home shortly...
City leaders respond after gun found in juvenile’s home following Chicopee High School fight
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Officials are looking for more information about this girl and her family. They say she was...
6-year-old girl abandoned at hospital, officials searching for her family

Latest News

With antisemitism on the rise following the Israel-Hamas war, Jewish communities enhance...
Security Increases for Jewish Community as Holidays Approach
Berkshire East Mountain Resort in Charlemont
Berkshire East Mountain Resort Gears up for Big Season
File
Man accused of shooting off an AK-47 into neighbors’ house in Northampton is arraigned
After the city of Springfield marked its 31st homicide of the year Monday night, authorities...
Authorities identify man killed in shooting on Albemarle St. in Springfield