Weekend Storms Lead to Dangerous Decorations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass is bracing for heavy rain and high-speed winds Sunday night into Monday morning, and when the weather gets rowdy, outdoor holiday decorations could pose a threat to your safety and the safety of your neighbors - especially inflatable décor that could fly away in the wind.

Springfield resident Angel Matias and his family have already decked out their home for the holidays, including inflatables of some of their favorite characters.

“We do think about if they’ll fly away. That’s why we try to keep it, you know, tight and make sure it doesn’t fly away. But you know, with winds you never know what could happen,” Matias told us.

For those across western Mass. who may have these types of decorations set up outside their homes, Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress shared some advice:

“If you do have decorations that are out, you want to be aware of the fact that the wind is really going to be really kicking up. Make sure that you are batting down all around your home so that they don’t become flying objects, so that they don’t get into the wires – or get into anything that could cause any sort of damage.”

Ress also told Western Mass News their main concern with decorations becoming dislodged in the air is damage to power lines, which is why she also recommended people do their best to avoid emergencies and keep a distance in case something does happen.

“There is no such thing as a safe distance from a downed wire,” she added, “stay clear, call the professionals, and make sure that everyone stays clear. That means the kids, the dogs, and you.”

This advice could go a long way in preventing danger, especially for families like Matias’s.

“The lines are literally above the house. So, I mean, if something does happen, it could happen to us for sure. So, it’s better off if we stay with the precautions,” Matias claimed.

Ress also recommended customers who experience storm damage to first call 911 to get immediate help, and then to contact Eversource to report the situation.

