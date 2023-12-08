Surprise Squad
Sea otter pup found alone has new home at aquarium

Orphaned pups are typically designated by the federal government as non-releasable when they...
Orphaned pups are typically designated by the federal government as non-releasable when they are stranded, so wildlife experts took in the pup.(Shedd Aquarium)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (Gray News) – A stranded sea otter pup rescued in a remote coastal Alaskan town in late October has a new home in Chicago.

Wildlife experts with the Alaska Sealife Center found the pup alone in distress with no mother in sight.

According to experts, sea otter pups need their mothers for the first year of their life to learn where to forage and how to hunt after they are weaned.

Orphaned pups are typically designated by the federal government as non-releasable when they are stranded, so wildlife experts took in the pup.

They cared for the sea otter before he was taken to Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium at the end of November.

Shedd announced the new addition to its nursery Thursday, adding the rescued male northern sea otter will remain behind the scenes for a few months as he reaches development milestones.

“With this newest addition to our rescued population of sea otters, we’re committed to his long-term care and continuing to create connections for Chicagoans to this important keystone species,” said Peggy Sloan, chief animal conservation officer at Shedd Aquarium

According to the aquarium, the 8-week-old sea otter has been acclimating behind the scenes and receiving around-the-clock care.

Veterinarians said the pup is eating formula out of a bottle and small pieces of clam every three hours.

“At Shedd, we are dedicated to the care of animals here, there and everywhere; we stand ready to assist in times of need,” Sloan said.

“We are thankful to partners like Shedd Aquarium that can support this effort for otters that need a relocation and cannot survive in the wild, and we’re excited to continue to follow his journey at his new home,” said Jane Belovarac, wildlife response curator at ASLC.

According to the aquarium, the 8-week-old sea otter has been acclimating behind the scenes and receiving around-the-clock care.
According to the aquarium, the 8-week-old sea otter has been acclimating behind the scenes and receiving around-the-clock care.(Shedd Aquarium & Brenna Hernandez)

