Security Increases for Jewish Community as Holidays Approach

With antisemitism on the rise following the Israel-Hamas war, Jewish communities enhance security measures in preparation for Hanukkah.(Live 5)
By Raegan Loughrey, Tyler Beraldi and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As Hanukkah gets underway, the Jewish community is stepping up patrols at synagogues, temples, and community centers across the country, including right here in western Massachusetts. This need for increased security comes as the Israel-Hamas war continues to spark acts of antisemitism, including the incident we saw in Albany, New York, on Thursday, where a 28-year-old man opened fire outside of a synagogue shouting, “Free Palestine.”

We spoke with Nora Gorenstein, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Western Mass., who broke down what they’re doing to make sure their holiday events remain safe.

We’re obviously concerned about both this incident in Albany and all of the many acts of antisemitism we’ve seen across the country,” she told us.

A spark in acts of antisemitism in the midst of the Israel-Hamas war has the Jewish community on edge. Gorenstein told Western Mass News they’ve heard many concerns from those in the Jewish community following violent acts like the shots fired incident outside a synagogue in Albany, New York, on Thursday, which took place just hours before a Hanukkah observance was set to begin.

However, there has also been one common theme especially as we begin the holiday season.

According to Gorenstein, “for the most part, the response has really been [that] this is a time of crisis for each of us and the way we need to respond in this moment is not with fear, but by participating and being present and being even more openly and proudly Jewish.”

At the end of the day, she said they have to continue to fight for their right to religious freedom, “which is one of the principles that we stand for as Americans.”

And to demonstrate that, she said the federation will continue to hold events here in western Massachusetts and light the menorah each night of Hanukkah, but they will do so safely, “by staying in constant communication with all Jewish institutions about any possible concerns, and taking the necessary precautions including police presence or even by doing registration prior to the event if appropriate.”

The 28-year-old man charged in the Albany shooting Thursday made his first court appearance Friday. We’re told he fired a shotgun twice in the air shouting “Free Palestine,” outside of Temple Israel Synagogue, just hours before a Hanukkah observance was set to begin.

