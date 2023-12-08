Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Teen fatally struck by tractor-trailer after stepping off school bus, Texas officials say

The victim, identified as a 15-year-old boy, was pronounced dead on scene by a justice of the...
The victim, identified as a 15-year-old boy, was pronounced dead on scene by a justice of the peace.(Texas Department of Public Safety - Southeast Texas Region)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:42 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE/Gray News) - Multiple vehicles, including a school bus, were involved in a fatal crash that resulted in the death of a student.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed troopers are investigating the fatal crash that occurred Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 59 just north of Livingston.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates that at approximately 4:17 p.m., a Livingston Independent School District bus was stopped in the northbound outside lane with its flashing red lights on and stop sign extended to offload a child.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Toyota passenger car was behind the school bus. A tractor-trailer was reportedly traveling northbound when it struck the rear of the car and veered to the right where the child was standing in the driveway.

The victim, identified as a 15-year-old boy, was pronounced dead on scene by a justice of the...
The victim, identified as a 15-year-old boy, was pronounced dead on scene by a justice of the peace.(Texas Department of Public Safety - Southeast Texas Region)

The victim, identified as a 15-year-old boy, was pronounced dead on scene by a justice of the peace.

The 28-year-old driver of the Toyota and the 41-year-old truck driver were not injured.

The Livingston Independent School District released a statement that said, “Our district lost a member of its family. At times like this, we are reminded how precious life can be and how fragile each life truly is. It is sad when our district loses a member of its family. It is even more tragic when such a young life is taken away from us. We extend our thoughts and sincere condolences to family and friends.”

District officials said counselors will be available at school on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KTRE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

knife and fentanyl in his car during a traffic stop.
Fentanyl and weapons found during traffic stop in West Springfield
City leaders in Chicopee are responding after police found a gun in a juvenile’s home shortly...
City leaders respond after gun found in juvenile’s home following Chicopee High School fight
Luna, a 10-month-old German shepherd, was stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air in the...
‘I’ll be darned’: Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25 feet in the air
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Officials are looking for more information about this girl and her family. They say she was...
6-year-old girl abandoned at hospital, officials searching for her family

Latest News

Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been...
Puppies dumped in taped-up box in cemetery, reward offered
A mother and her toddlers were hospitalized after being run over and pinned underneath a car.
Students rescue woman and her 2 children who were trapped underneath car
A mother and her toddlers were hospitalized after being run over and pinned underneath a car.
Students save mom, kids pinned under car
Southern California guard Bronny James warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against...
USC’s Bronny James returns to full-contact practice for 1st time since cardiac arrest