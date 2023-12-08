Tracking Our Next Storm for Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A cold start out there today once again, but not as cold as yesterday morning, with temperatures starting off in the 20′s. Yesterday the overcast held tough and prevented temperatures from even getting into the upper 30′s, with the official high being 34. Today will be overall a nice day, and a bit “warmer” than yesterday. Still chilly, it is December after all, but closer to where it should be for this time of year. We will see more sunshine today with a light breeze, and highs will get into the lower to middle 40′s. Tonight, lows should once again drop into the 20′s with a light breeze under partly cloudy skies.

We are continuing to watch a potentially strong storm for Sunday night into Monday as low-pressure travels across the country. Ahead of this storm, we turn very mild but remain dry for Saturday, mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40′s. Then on Sunday, as low pressure taps into Gulf moisture and travels up the coast, temperatures continue to soar into Sunday, with highs potentially getting into the upper 50′s. Sunday late afternoon into the evening, we should see rain pick up in Western Mass, and it is likely to be heavy. Gusty winds out of the south gusting upwards of 30-40mph. Rain will continue overnight Sunday into Monday. Overnight the cold front will come through, and temperatures will be mildest close to around 2-3am, then once the front comes through, winds shift out of the northwest, and temperatures will start to fall heading into Monday.

Monday remains breezy but rain should end by the mid-morning to early afternoon, leaving the rest of the day partly sunny with highs returning to the middle 40′s. We could also pick up a decent amount of rain, as of now, it looks like we could pick up about 1.5″ to close to 3″ of rain. There is also a chance that on the back end of this system, as the cold air drains in, we could pick up some snow in the high elevations early Monday morning. So, we continue to monitor any changes in the forecast. Sunday into Monday morning will be First Alert Weather Days.

The rest of the week is looking very quiet and seasonable with highs in the lower 40′s under a blend of sun and clouds, with a few chances for flurries.

