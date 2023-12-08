Whooping cough concerns as cases rise around the world

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Overseas, concerns are growing in the United Kingdom, as the UK Health Security Agency is reporting a recent surge in what they call the ‘100-day cough’ also known as Whooping cough.

UK officials saying they’ve seen a 250% increase in cases compared to last year. We’re getting answers on what local doctors are seeing right now.

“When we see outbreaks around the world, it always keeps in mind that it’s always in our backyard too,” said Dr. John Kelley with Redwood Pediatrics in East Longmeadow.

Whooping cough or Pertussis, is a very contagious respiratory illness.

Doctors say it gets its name because it can lead to severe bouts of coughing and once you catch it, the cough can last for 3 months.

Dr. Kelley tells Western Mass News that vaccinations are key to keeping the Whooping cough at bay.

“The vaccine that we use for Pertussis tends to wane as kids get older. But a 25-year-old getting Pertussis is much different than a 3-month-old getting Pertussis, as far as the morbidity and mortality.”

Ultimately, for children under 6 months of age, Dr. Kelley says it can be life threatening.

Vaccinations start at 2-months. Dr. Kelley says until they’ve had 3 doses at 6-months, babies don’t have a lot of protection.

However they can get protection from their mothers.

“It’s strongly recommended that all women during pregnancy get a Tdap vaccine. It’s best to get it towards the end of the pregnancy, 32 weeks and beyond. Because of the antibodies that the mother produces, she’ll spread good antibodies to the fetus and newborn baby,” explained Dr. Kelley.

“I’m not aware of any cases that we currently have in the hospital,” Dr. Megan Gallagher told Western Mass News.

Dr. Gallagher works in the Infectious Diseases Department at Baystate Medical Center. She says there’s always a risk in the community for whooping cough, but there are ways to keep it in check when treating it at the hospital.

“The risk of transmission can be mitigated by wearing a mask and eye protection. So, masking is good for protecting yourself against more than just COVID. It also protects you against other respiratory illnesses.”

And, with whooping cough being bacterial in nature, antibiotics are effective.

“They can be given to someone who has Pertussis to treat it and if someone has been exposed to someone with Pertussis and recognize the exposure early enough, they can receive the same antibiotics to prevent them from getting infected,” Dr. Gallagher explained to Western Mass News.

Dr. Kelley adds that the best home remedy is to get everyone in your house vaccinated against Whooping cough and to get your babies vaccinated against it in a timely fashion.

