Agawam Police Chief sworn in as 2024 President of MA Chiefs of Police Association

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Agawam Police Chief Eric Gillis was sworn in on Thursday as the 2024 President of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association.

The ceremony happening at the Basketball Hall of Fame and Chief Gillis was sworn in by Hampden County D.A. Anthony Gulluni.

Several local and state leaders in attendence including State Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy, Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli, Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi, and many others.

