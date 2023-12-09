Blessed Sacrament School kicks off annual tree lighting, receives Santa visit

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was the annual tree lighting and visit from Santa at the Blessed Sacrament School in Holyoke on Friday evening.

Western Mass News swinged by and the event had everything you need for the holiday season from hot chocolate to good tunes.

The Holyoke Fire Department also attended the event as well.

We spoke with Elizabeth Beaudry, the Vice President of the Parent-Teacher Guild for the School who listed some of the other things that the event had to offer.

”We have some treats here for our families that are here, we have hot cocoa, we have different types of candy canes, and we also have our choir that’s sitting over next to the Christmas tree singing Christmas carols,” said Beaudry.

The holiday season is certainly in full swing.

Friday is the second night of Hanukkah and Christmas is just 17 days away!

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.