Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

‘Bob the Bike Guy’ spreads holiday cheer by donating 150 bikes to students new to United States

A massive show of force today full of holiday cheer at a Springfield school as Christmas came early for over a hundred students.
By Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue, Robin Stockler and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A massive show of force today full of holiday cheer at a Springfield school as Christmas came early for over a hundred students.

State and local police, the marines, the mayor, city and state leaders all joining in the celebration today to assist “Bob the Bike Guy” Charland and his team donate around 150 bicycles and Lego sets to students through his nonprofit Pedal Thru Youth.

Charland said this is the biggest donation he’s made since he started back in 2017 and he told Western Mass News what makes this donation so special.

”Most of these kids come from either poverty or war torn countries, they’ve never seen the positive side of law enforcement, never seen the positive side of military, and with a few of my friends today, we changed that for them,” said Charland.

The school was filled with cheers and smiles as the kids got to choose their bikes, along with officers and Marines.

”This is so heartwarming and this is what the holidays are all about, giving back,” expressed Mayor Sarno. “For some of these kids this is the first bike they’re getting in their life, and they’re going to remember that.”

The bikes were all delivered this morning to the Springfield Emergence Academy, which is located inside the school of commerce even law enforcement got a helping hand with this huge donation on Friday.

Santa himself was seen bringing in some bikes and mingling with the kids, spreading holiday cheer.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luna, a 10-month-old German shepherd, was stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air in the...
‘I’ll be darned’: Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25 feet in the air
After the city of Springfield marked its 31st homicide of the year Monday night, authorities...
Authorities identify man killed in shooting on Albemarle St. in Springfield
Western Mass is bracing for heavy rain and high-speed winds Sunday night into Monday morning,...
Weekend storms lead to dangerous decorations
Los Angeles Angels TV play-by-play announcer Patrick O'Neal, right, poses with his father,...
Actor Ryan O’Neal dies at 82
Friends and family of a late Agawam High School alumni see brand new equipment donated in his...
Agawam High School gets new gym equipment in honor of late student-athlete

Latest News

Town by town is taking you to West Springfield, Holyoke, and Springfield.
Town by Town: Holiday dog show, Glasgow Lands donates $15k, Springfield Museums awarded re-accreditation
With the holiday season in full swing, high costs can make it difficult to stick to a budget....
Here’s how you can holiday shop without breaking your budget
The entire college football world will have their eyes on Gillette Stadium on Saturday. For...
‘It means everything’: Lifelong family tradition inspired by Army Navy football game
A water main installation work is underway in Chicopee.
Water main installation on several streets in Chicopee until end of December