Emergency crews respond to vehicle crash near I-91 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to the ramp onto I-91 after a vehicle rolled over on Thursday.

According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers were on scene at around 1:15 p.m. after reports of a vehicle rollover.

The vehicle was resting on its side and a rotator tow truck had to be used for the cleanup.

Officials said no injuries reported.

