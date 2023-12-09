Emergency crews respond to vehicle crash near I-91 in Springfield
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to the ramp onto I-91 after a vehicle rolled over on Thursday.
According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers were on scene at around 1:15 p.m. after reports of a vehicle rollover.
The vehicle was resting on its side and a rotator tow truck had to be used for the cleanup.
Officials said no injuries reported.
Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.