Here’s how you can holiday shop without breaking your budget

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With the holiday season in full swing, high costs can make it difficult to stick to a budget. We’re looking into how planning ahead and knowing your spending limits can help keep your finances in line this year.

Experts warn about the dangers of overspending this holiday season but there are some ways to save. The cost of gifts can sometimes weigh on people’s budgets.

“We’re careful, we’re not wild gift givers but we love to share with each other this time of year,” expressed Paul Lambert of Springfield.

As rates of inflation slowly begin to decline, prices on goods and services are still high. But oddly enough there still seems to be a ramp up in holiday spending this year.

“Inflation is on its way down so you know, we are headed into better times in a lot of ways and the U.S. economy, 70 percent of it is consumer spending,” explained Nels Frye, owner of Keezer’s Springfield. “So, for better or for worse we got to keep spending. That’s what our economy runs on.”

The National Retail Federation predicts that Americans will spend an average of $975 on gifts this holiday season. In efforts to cut costs, planning and knowing your spending limits is so important. Western Mass News spoke with Nancy Cahalen, the President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Central New England to get answers on planning your holiday budget.

“That would be a huge help when you’re working with your holiday budget,” noted Cahalen. “Write down each person you plan to buy a gift for, how much you plan to spend, and that preparation is going to help you with your research and find better deals when purchasing a gift.”

She said in the heat of holiday shopping, no amount of spending can seem quite enough for your loved one, but sometimes overspending on lavish gifts may not even be necessary.

“If your budget just doesn’t allow you to buy expensive gifts like you once could don’t worry about it,” advised Cahalen. “There are plenty of practical and meaningful gift ideas for you this holiday season. How about a handmade gift, that might mean the world to your friends and family. You can also talk to your family and friends about holiday budgeting too, they may be in a very similar situation.”

BBB also recommends these following steps for calculating your seasonal budget and sticking to it, which include…

Project your income and expenses.

Avoid panic buying.

Create a gift list.

Take advantage of sales, rewards, and cash-back offers.

Keep track of your spending.

There are many ways you can practice meaningful gift giving this holiday season. But remember, there are plenty of inexpensive and even free ways to show friends and family how much you love them.

