Holiday themed fundraiser raises money for Longmeadow Little League

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A holiday themed event was held to benefit Longmeadow Little League on Thursday.

Thousands of sparkling lights were installed, and visitors also enjoyed roasted marshmallows, a visit from Santa and Buddy the Elf, and refreshments.

The fundraiser keeps the little league community active in the winter months and helps raise money for the nearly 500 kids who play for the town.

The funds go towards uniforms, field repairs, and equipment.

