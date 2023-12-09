‘It means everything’: Lifelong family tradition inspired by Army Navy football game

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The entire college football world will have their eyes on Gillette Stadium on Saturday. For the first time ever, the Army Navy game will be played in Foxborough, and ahead of the game, Western Mass News spoke with a family with a lifelong rooting interest on both sides of the ball.

“Oh there you are! Look how pretty you are!” said Nick Bretton.

Nick and Bailey Bretton, a dad and daughter duo, live on opposites sides of the country, serving the same mission.

“I think it says a lot about our values and who we are as people,” expressed Bailey Bretton.

Both are service members, Nick retired from the Army a few years ago and Bailey, is currently serving in the U.S. Navy. Bailey knew the Navy was for her since a young age.

“I have a picture with my dad in front of an aircraft carrier when I was like three years old and I think I could remember when I started looking at things… that’s as long as I’ve wanted to be in the Navy,” explained Bailey.

That meant Nick had to get his daughter up to speed on a longstanding Army/Navy tradition.

“I started watching with all of my vet friends at 452 in East Springfield,” added Nick. “We go up there and every year and watching it and it’s a good time.”

A tradition he’s passed on to his daughter.

“I do know about two years ago, the Army Navy game was on my birthday and so we did a celebration at the… do you remember what hall it was? The Legion 420… " said Bailey.

“Brought my daughter up for the year right before she joined to get her used to it and it’s a tradition she’s binding onto well,” expressed Nick.

For the first time, the commander-in-chief trophy will be up for grabs at Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

Nick will be watching from the American Legion, Bailey, will tune in while on assignment.

“We have TVs in every room…” noted Bailey. “It’s the Navy, of course they do.”

The pair have split wins the past two years and stakes are high for who will be “singing second” come Saturday.

“It’s actually pretty fun to have a rivalry,” added Bailey. “You never know what’s going to happen each year, who’s going to get the best score, who’s going to have bragging rights over the other, it’s really fun when you get to brag to your dad, I can tell you that.”

Reporter: “What does saying ‘Go Army; mean to you?’” we asked.

“Everything, I mean, those two words, it’s just… everybody knows, Go Army, Beat Navy… even if you’re not a sports fan, everybody knows Go Army Beat Navy, it’s just that rooted in tradition,” said Nick.

Nick, Bailey and the rest of college football fans can catch kickoff for Saturday’s Army Navy game at 3:00 pm on CBS 3.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.