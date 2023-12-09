Massachusetts asks for federal funding as migrant crisis continues

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Concerns over a lack of federal funding for non-border states like Massachusetts experiencing a significant influx of migrants. Now there’s a new effort by the Bay State’s congressional delegation to get additional federal support for emergency shelter and service programs.

Western Mass News spoke with Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno on Friday. He told us shelters in the city are overwhelmed with the influx of migrants, and added that the government needs to come together and build a comprehensive plan to streamline those coming into the country without putting all the burden on state leaders.

A letter from leaders across the Bay State was stamped and sent to Washington this week, signed by all nine members of the Massachusetts’ U.S. House and Senate delegation.

In the letter they asked the federal government to increase federal funding as the migrant crisis continues to plague the state.

The letter reads in part, “Massachusetts received less than its fair share of federal assistance to help states pay for shelters for migrants, leaving the Bay State ‘to expend increasingly large sums of money to provide humanitarian aid to arriving migrants.”

One local lawmaker we spoke to knows this struggle all too well, as Springfield is one Massachusetts city that has been hit the hardest.

Mayor Domenic Sarno called on the feds to step in and help non-border states like the Commonwealth, said, “They’ve let this issue trickle down to the state’s Intern Governor Healey and to mayors, and when it rains it pours… right on the steps of local shelters,” before adding, “The shelters are at capacity the housing is in crisis mode right now.”

As the cold weather approaches, the city of homes is working to provide housing for the residents who have already been living in Springfield, and now with an influx in people coming to the city, the shelters are working on overdrive.

Massachusetts Congressman Richard Neal agrees that this influx of migrants is a national issue, and that it needs a national solution and he told us that he fully expects Congress will discuss this, as they are hearing from Democratic, Republican, and Independent governors across the country asking for assistance.

He believes one thing must happen first and stated, “I hope that we would witness a thaw in the deliberations and argument that’s taking place over federal expenditure.” Neal said he’s hopeful this will be accomplished soon.

In the meantime, Mayor Sarno said he will do what he can to aid all of those seeking asylum in the city while also making sure he puts his residents first.

Checking the latest state emergency shelter data, the 7,500 family cap remains in place and as of Friday we are over that number by about 28 families with five of them being added in the last 24 hours alone.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.