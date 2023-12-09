Surprise Squad
Police: 2 arrested, following narcotics drug bust on Pine Street in Holyoke

A multi-agency operation has lead to the arrests of two people after a month-long narcotics...
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A multi-agency operation has lead to the arrests of two people after a month-long narcotics investigation.

According to the Holyoke Police Department, federal, state and local law enforcement are targeting areas plagued by narcotics trafficking and crime of violence as part of “Operation Safe Streets.”

Authorities executed a search warrant at an apartment on Pine Street after reports of drug distribution by concerned citizens in the area of Essex and Pine Street neighborhood.

After officers investigated the location they were able to find the point of manufacture, storage and distribution of narcotics.

Officials then seized quantities of fentanyl and cocaine that were packaged for distribution along with money.

Authorities revealed both of the suspects Carlos Luis Leon and Michelle Vasquez were arrested and are charged with the following:

  • Possession of Class A substance.
  • Possession of Class B substance.
  • Possession with intent to distribute Class A substance.
  • Possession with intent to distribute Class B substance.

The investigation was assisted by the Holyoke Police Department, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, FBI Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force, Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, United States Marshal’s Service, and the Massachusetts State Police.

