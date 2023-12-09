Town by Town: Food bank donation, student honored for National Championship, ‘Art with a Heart’

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Agawam, Springfield and Chicopee.

The Agawam community artists and artisans are presenting a new workshop titled “Art With a Heart” which benefits local food banks.

Everyone is welcome to join the workshop and paint which benefits Agawam, West Springfield, Westfield, Southwick, and Springfield food banks.

Workshops are $15 per person for each session and are conducted by artists from the Agawam community artists and artisans.

All workshops are at the daily grind meeting room at 568 College Highway in Southwick.

Next, a check presentation for the open food pantry thanks to Gary Rome Hyundai on Thursday.

Gary Rome Hyundai made a $1,000 donation to the open pantry during the Rock 102 Mayflower Marathon.

Gary and his team presented the pantry with the check.

For nearly 50 years, the open pantry has provided basic needs and connections to long-term support that helps people who are hungry, homeless and disadvantaged.

Finally, a Chicopee Comprehensive student, Carter Janik, was recognized at a ceremony for a national championship and a gold medal, in the Skills-USA National Competition: Advertising and Design Division.

Carter had participated in every level of the competition, local, state, and national winning first place in the advertising and design division at all levels of competition.

