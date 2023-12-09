Town by Town: Holiday dog show, Glasgow Lands donates $15k, Springfield Museums awarded re-accreditation

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to West Springfield, Holyoke, and Springfield.

It’s the annual Eastern Dog Club holiday classic dog show at the Eastern State Exposition in West Springfield.

The Eastern Dog Club originated in January of 1929.

It’s just one of the many yearly dog shows offered at the fairgrounds.

Next, Glasgow Lands has donated $15,000 each to the River Valley Counseling Center in Holyoke and Forum House in Westfield.

The check presentation happening at 2 p.m. on Friday at the Holyoke Senior Center.

The River Valley Counseling Center is a multifaceted mental health agency that has been helping people in the Pioneer Valley since 1953.

Finally, Springfield Museums announced they have been awarded reaccreditation by the American Alliance of Museums, a distinction shared by only 3% of the 33,000 museums in the country.

Congressman Richard Neal was on hand, along with Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, and several other state and local officials.

